Ranbir Kapoor who is riding high on success with Animal is all set for his next film, Ramayana. The Kapoor boy heads to Los Angeles to begin preparations for the film helmed by Nitesh Tiwari. As per reports, Ranbir met one of his fans, who mentioned on his X account that the Animal star himself told him about his next film Ramayana, which is going to kick start in summer 2024. And the buzz is that RK will visit the VFX office of DNEG in Los Angeles for the pre-production work on the film.

The reports in an entertainment portal claim that Ranbir Kapoor will be staying in Los Angeles for a couple of weeks and will largely work and engage himself in the technical rehearsals, and focus on pre-visualisation.

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana will be reportedly filmed by Oscar-winning VFX company DNEG. And it is also claimed that the creators of this company have already conducted extensive testing on all the actors, including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash. Ramayana is said to be a trilogy where the first part is expected to focus largely on Ram and Sita's lives, the second part will be the character arc of Raavan played by Yash, and the third part will be the introduction of Lord Hanuman. And in the last third part, it will be a fight between good and evil.

Nitesh Tiwari is one of the best filmmakers in Bollywood, and he is largely known for his massive blockbuster Dangal, along with Aamir Khan. And indeed, fans cannot wait for him to spread the magic onscreen all over again. Talking about Ranbir, he has proved his mettle as an actor time and again, and his latest release, Animal, is doing all the talking. The exciting part of Ramayana is Sai and Yash, as they are all set to make their Bollywood debuts with this respective film.