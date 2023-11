Like Alia Bhatt said, Ranbir Kapoor is head over heels in love with his daughter Raha Kapoor. And he will happily give up his job to only be with Raha. Ranbir is definitely a father figure. And now, in his latest interview, the Animal star expressed a desire to have a second daughter after having Raha in his life. Talking about experiencing fatherhood, Ranbir said in his interview, " I never thought I would experience this kind of joy in my life. I wasn’t expecting it. It has given me such joy that I am grateful to God for it." He further added that if he ever has a second child, he wishes to have another daughter again. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Ananya Panday to Alia Bhatt: Inside celebrity homes designed by Gauri Khan

Ranbir even added that he will help her daughter Raha follow her dreams, "I will help her follow her dreams in becoming whatever she wants, which could be an actor, producer, electrician, chef, or whatever." Recently, Alia Bhatt, who had appeared on Koffee With Karan 8, along with her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan, revealed how she and Ranbir end up fighting to have more time with Raha. And immediately, Bebo advised that this was a sign of having a second one. so that each of you can keep one.

Ranbir even has made a tattoo of his daughter's name.

Ranbir Kapoor got a tattoo of Raha's name on his shoulder ❤️ #UnstoppableWithNBKpic.twitter.com/SvJjJ0PO48 — RKᴬ (@seeuatthemovie) November 24, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor on his successful marriage with Alia Bhatt

Calling Alia the complete opposite person, Ranbir mentioned that marriage is all about working. He gave an example of how he has been a perfectionist in a way that he likes to keep everything in a certain way, while Alia is different from him. He said, "She comes out of the shower, and her towel is left on the floor. I am always picking up her towel and putting it in the basket. But I think that’s what makes a marriage work." Like they say, small things and gestures keep your mind working.

Alia Bhatt was absolutely right about her husband, Ranbir, saying that he is the total opposite of what is written about him. Lately, due to her statements, Ranbir has been labelled as a toxic man, and the Animal star gives a damn about these judgements and is happy that he isn't on social media.