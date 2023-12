Animal star Ranbir Kapoor is currently in an undisclosed location all set to bring in the New Year with his wife Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha Kapoor. Ranbir has every reason to call 2023 as one of the best years of his life as his film Animal is one of the biggest blockbusters of this year. However, it seems that the actor cannot end the year on a happy note as he has caught himself in a legal trouble. The actor has been accused of hurting religious sentiment. Sanjay Tiwari, who has lodged the complaint against the Kapoor lad stated that the actor and his family 's action has hurt his religious sentiment. Also Read - Animal: Not Ranbir Kapoor but Bobby Deol's character is misogynistic says Sandeep Reddy Vanga as he defends Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh

Animal star Ranbir Kapoor in trouble due to Christmas viral video

Ranbir Kapoor has been accused of hurting religious sentiment due to the below video. The said video is from the Christmas celebration which took place this year at the Kapoor residence. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karishma Kapoor and others were a part of the same celebration. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also revealed their daughter Raha Kapoor's face on the Christmas eve to the media. In the below video, one can see that someone is pouring liquor on the cake and Ranbir immediately says, 'Jai Mata Di'. According to the complainant Sanjay Tiwari, Ranbir's words 'Jai Mata Di' while someone was using alcohol has made him angry. As of now there is no news of FIR been registered against the Animal actor. Check out the video below:

Ranbir Kapoor is certainly controversies favourite child. The actor in order to not to be in limelight doesn't have a social media account neither he has any prs or managers, still he has been embroiled in a lot of controversies. Alia Bhatt's statement of Ranbir Kapoor liking her nude lips and every time she wears a lipstick her husband says to wipe it off received major backlash on social media. Netizens accused Ranbir Kapoor as a toxic partner. However, both Ranbir and Alia have mentioned that they don't let trolls effect their lives anymore.