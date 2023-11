Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his film Animal. His never-seen-before avatar has already left fans intrigued. The actor is going all out to promote his film too. Ranbir Kapoor recently conducted an interaction session with fans on Zoom. He spoke at length about his film Animal, his new look, lifestyle changes and much more. Ranbir Kapoor was also asked to reveal the list of songs that he is listening to and every new parents will be fully able to relate to his answer. Also Read - Brahmastra 2: Ranbir Kapoor addresses Alia Bhatt and his bland chemistry, makes a huge promise to fans

All about Ranbir Kapoor's current playlist

When a fan asked him to reveal the songs that he daily listens to, he said that he goes on a music app and listens to Top 50 India songs. He then opened up his phone screen and showed that Cocomelon is on his list. He also said that he is also listening to Baby Shark song a lot. He said, 'Ek gaana hai Baby Shark, wo mera kaan se nikal raha hai, itna sun raha hun mein'. It looks like daughter Raha Kapoor has taken over his playlist and of course, Ranbir Kapor is a dotting father. Further, he said that he is also listen to song Chaleya from Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

Check out Ranbir Kapoor's video below:

Talking about lifestyle changes, Ranbir Kapoor shared that he has quit smoking and drinking. Fans are relating it to his next film with Nitesh Tiwari in which he is allegedly going to essay the role of Lord Ram. The film is based on India epic Ramayan. About Animal, the actor said that it is the darkest film he has ever done. He said that the psyche is very dark. He also praised director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He also mentioned that the film will be widely promoted in Telugu states.

All about Animal

Animal that also stars Rashmika Mandanna is going to release on December 1, 2021. The trailer and the first song have already received a thunderous response from the audience. For more entertainment news, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.com.