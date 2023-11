No matter how big Animal you are, you have to surrender in front of their better halfs and loved ones, and this is exactly what Ranbir Kapoor did during the shooting for Animal. Ranbir Kapoor got candid at the trailer launch of his most-awaited film Animal where he revealed an interesting anecdote while shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, the Kapoor boy said that he followed this one rule from saving himself to not get beaten by his wife Alia Bhatt. In an interaction with the media at the trailer launch of Animal, Ranbir mentioned that he doesn't take his characters home because he feels it's unfair for his loved ones. Also Read - Animal: Ranbir Kapoor took inspiration from Rishi Kapoor for his role; calls him a passionate, aggressive man

Calling himself a detached person, Ranbir said," "I am a detached person. I never take my character home. It's not fair for my loved ones. Agar main agar jaake aise act karta toh meri biwi mujhe maarti." (If I acted and stayed with my character at home, my wife would have beaten me up.)"

Ranbir even added that how his daughter Raha was born during the shoot of Animal and after shooting the film and going back home to her was a surreal feeling for her. "I was doing this film, and my daughter Raha was born. I would shoot and then go home and see her; it was surreal."

Alia Bhatt is raving about Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, and she is indeed the biggest cheerleader for him.

Are you all set for Animal, as he is arriving on December 1, 2023. The film also features Bobby Deol and boy his appearance left the audience mindblown.