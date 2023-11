Animal is one of the highly anticipated movies right now. It stars Ranbir Kapoor as Balbir Singh alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and more celebs. With just two days in hand, Animal is being promoted everywhere in the country. Ranbir has been giving out interviews as well. And in a recent interaction, Ranbir revealed how his wife Alia Bhatt helped him with Animal's shoot.

Ranbir Kapoor reveals how Alia Bhatt helped him with Animal's shoot

Ranbir Kapoor has shared how Alia Bhatt came to his rescue and was his constant support during the shoot of Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol starrer Animal. While talking to Lovin Dubai, Ranbir was asked about Alia's reaction to his look in Animal and his character. Ranbir shared that they often talk about each others' work at home and that he respects her as an artist. Furthermore, he divulged that he would talk to Alia and discuss with her every scene. Ranbir shares that Alia helped him with many scenes, including the ones he was scared of felt that it was sounding too wrong.

Ranbir revealed that he never pushed the boundaries with the character and he tried to showcase the goodness of Balbir Singh. The actor shares that Alia played the barometer saying that it was fine and reassuring him that it was a character that that it makes sense because there's an idea and a story behind the same. Ranbir called Alia a strong support during the shoot of Animal.

Watch the video of the Animal pre-release event here:

Animal movie review, certification and run-time

The British Council of Film Classification gave Animal an 18 rating. The review talked about violence, sexual abuse, threats and more. The violence and threat got high points even sexual abuse. There are also intimate scenes in the movie which were discussed in the review. Now, in India, CBFC has given Animal an A rating. The movie is said to be around 3 hours 21 minutes long. The original run time of Animal was said to be 3 hours 49 minutes. For all the latest updates on Bollywood, follow BollywoodLife.

Talking about Animal Trailer, it received a tremendous response from the fans. The father-son theme has struck a chord with the audience. Ranbir plays Balbir, the son of Anil Kapoor. He worships his father even though he is abusive.