Animal: Rashmika Mandanna had a highly successful professional year. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, where the south actress played the character of Geetanjali, was one of the biggest box office hits in 2023. Rashmika is all set to gear up for Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2,' scheduled for release this year. However, the actress also had a not-so-good experience when last year her deepfake video went viral. The actress, certainly saddened by the incident, chose to raise her voice against the person behind creating the fake video. While most people applauded Rashmika for her strong stand, a few also questioned the actress's reaction, stating that when you choose to be a part of this industry, you expose yourself to such illegal acts. In a recent interview, Rashmika finally revealed why she chose to take a stand against her deepfake video. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna is all praise for Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor's chivalry; here's what she said

Rashmika Mandanna shares why she took a stand against her deepfake video

Last year, in the month of November, a deepfake video of Rashmika Mandanna went viral on social media. Social media users and ardent fans of Rashmika slammed the person behind circulating the video. The actress also posted about the video on her social media, condemning the entire unfortunate incident. In January 2024, the accused, Eemani Naveen, was arrested. He later revealed that he made the video in order to gain more views on his social media handles. In an interview with We Are Yuvaa, Rashmika recently revealed why she took a stand against her deepfake video. Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda instrumental in helping Rashmika Mandanna do Animal with Ranbir Kapoor? Actress gushes about biggest support

The actress shared that she was aware of the fact that when she would speak against the video, a section of people would be like, 'Oh, you are from this industry. Such things will happen. Why react?' However, instead of succumbing to such talks, she chose to react. Rashmika said that if she were in college and such an incident had happened to her, no one would have come to support her, as our society is conditioned in a certain way. She chose to speak so that people, especially young girls, are aware of such things. She wanted people to be aware that there's something called deep fake on social media and what impact it can have mentally and emotionally on a person. Also Read - Dhanush shoots for his next near Tirupati temple; filming stalled after complaint from devotees