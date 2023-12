Tripti Dimri is ruling hearts with her performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. She has been loved and people cannot stop praising her for her performance opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The diva has had some bold scenes in the film and many even trolled her for it but the love has been much more. She is now the national crush of India and everyone is just talking about Tripti. Animal is a huge hit now and it crossed Rs 500 crore mark in just 7 days worldwide. The film is the talk of the town and it also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and others. For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - After romancing Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, watch out for Tripti Dimri's crackling chemistry with Vicky Kaushal [View Pics]

Tripti is now the new topic of discussion and people want to know everything about the lady. Just like her success in the entertainment industry, she is having changes in her personal life too. There are rumours that Tripti has found love. Also Read - Tripti Dimri to next romance Prabhas in Vanga's Spirit? Is it the Animal success effect?

Tripti Dimri is dating Sam Merchant?

Tripti recently shared a series of pictures on her Instagram stories. The pictures are from a wedding and the lady looked stunning a gorgeous white lehenga. In one of the pictures, Tripti shared a picture with Sam Merchant and there have been rumours that the two are romantically involved. Also Read - Animal actress Triptii Dimri reveals her parents' reaction to her intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor

Trending Now

Many of Tripti's fan pages have shared her pictures from the wedding function and in each other of photos, she is seen standing next to Sam. However, Tripti has not shared anything about her relationship with Sam Merchant.

Who is Sam Merchant?

As per Sam Merchant's Instagram bio, he is the founder of Waters Beach Lounge & Grill in Goa. As per reports in Deccan Chronicle, Sam had won Gladrags Manhunt Contest in 2002. He was a model before and later turned entrepreneur.

Watch the video of the Animal team in Dubai here:

Tripti was dating Karnesh Sharma

Tripti was earlier dating Anushka Sharma's brother, Karnesh Sharma. They were secretly dating each other and never spoke about their relationship in front of everyone. However, they had deleted all their pictures together and even unfollowed each other on social media.