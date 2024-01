Animal movie by Sandeep Reddy Vanga remained to be the hot topic of discussion in December 2023. The movie starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and other proved to be a tsunami at the box office. It turned out to be one of the highest grossing films of 2023 joining the league of Pathaan, Jawan, Gadar 2 and more. Yesterday, the makers organised for a success bash. All the actors and crew members attended the party. Bobby Deol impressed all with his performance of Abrar in the movie and now he has won hearts by showing his kind and humble side at the party. Also Read - Animal: Javed Akhtar calls success of Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'dangerous'; says 'The image of a hero should be...'

Bobby Deol gets mobbed; asks bodyguards to not push fans

A video of Bobby Deol has made his way to the internet in which he is asking his bodyguards to not push fans who are eager to get a picture with him. As Bobby Deol marked his exit from the venue, a lot of fans showed up leading to a chaotic situation. Bodyguards jumped into action and pushed some of the fans too to protect the star. However, Bobby Deol instructed his guards to not behave like that with fans. He also stopped by to get pictures with some of the fans. Going through comments, one can derive that his actions managed to win over many. Fans got impressed with how calm and considerate he behaved even though fans pushed him out of excitement. A comment read, "Fans are all over him, lately it’s tough being a Deol." Also Read - Animal success bash: Triptii Dimri makes a smashing entry in a black gown; netizens crush over Bhabhi 2 [Check Reactions]

At the success bash, while Bobby Deol came in solo, Ranbir Kapoor came along with wife Alia Bhatt, mother Neetu Kapoor and father-in-law Mahesh Bhatt. Alia Bhatt looked ravishing in a blue backless dress. Rashmika Mandanna, the leading lady of Animal, looked smoking hot in a black bodycon dress. Triptii Dimri who became the national crush post the release of Animal showed up in a black gown. Apart from the cast, stars like Tamannaah Bhatia, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Dsouza, Rasha Thadani and many more were also present.