Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri and others turned out to be one of the biggest releases of 2023. The movie directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga made more than Rs 850 crore at worldwide box office. This is despite all the criticism and discussion over the misogynist content and toxic masculinity being portrayed in the film. The movie managed to get audiences to the theatres and make massive money in return. With all of it, a success bash was held yesterday in Mumbai. The entire team of Animal was present and some guests. Alia Bhatt, Tamannaah Bhatia and many more attended the party. But Sunny Deol was missing.

When Sunny Deol reasoned why he does not attend Bollywood parties

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol had a fantastic 2023 as they managed to deliver massive hits. Sunny Deol delivered Gadar 2 that smashed it at the domestic box office. Bobby Deol's Animal made massive money. While Sunny Deol has been praising Bobby Deol in his interviews, the Gadar 2 star went missing from Animal success bash. This reminds us of an old interview of Sunny Deol when he revealed why he does not attend Bollywood parties. A report in Hindustan Times had Sunny Deol saying that he does not attend Bollywood parties as it is all about alcohol and gossip. He revealed how back in the time he used to be called for parties and he wouldn't go. People would get offended and ask what does he think of himself. But that's the way he is. Sunny Deol also said, "Be it filmy party or any other party… give me any party which is not the same. All are similar — alcohol, gossip and then the same stuff," he adds. Well, could this be the reason why he didn't attend? May be or may be not!

Though Sunny Deol may not have been at the party but he has celebrated his brother's success in his own way. During Christmas, he shared a video that had him grooving to Bobby Deol's Jamal Kudu song.

Sunny Deol also does not attend award events too. To this, the actor said that he doesn't know whether it is anwards night or simply a gathering of celebrities. Okay then!