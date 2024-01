Animal has been a career-defining film for Triptii Dimri. The actress had proved her capabilities as an performer in movies like Bulbbul and Qala. However, Animal has made her a fave with the masses. Triptii Dimrii made an entry for the success bash of Animal in a black gown. It had a trail and did full justice to her good looks and sensuality. Even Rashmika Mandanna was in a black gown for the event. The visuals of Tripti Dimrii have again captured the hearts of her fans. Social media is crushing hard on Bhabhi No 2. In the movie, she played the role of Zoya who is a mysterious character. BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel which brings you all the latest entertainment news and TV news updates every day.

Netizens crush over Bhabhi No. 2

Social media is full of comments on how stunning Triptii Dimrii is looking for the do. The actress has said that she is overwhelmed with the response for the character of Zoya. Many felt that she subtly conveyed a lot of emotions in a brief role. Fans now want more of Ranbir Kapoor and Tripti Dimrii in films. This is how social media reacted to her..

Looks who arrived ✨ Literally "BHABHI 2" captures millions hearts and minds alike #TriptiDimri pic.twitter.com/iiqAwsb2dV — MUSKY (@Mushthaqueee) January 6, 2024

We can see that the hype around Tripti Dimri is huge. There is buzz that she might play the love interest of Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3. The makers are still in the process of finalising the leading lady. Names like Sara Ali Khan and Tara Sutaria were floating around. Fans also want Tripti Dimrii and Prabhas in Spirit.

