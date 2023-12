Bobby Deol's popularity post the success of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has gone sky high. He had a small role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, but the impact of his work has been massive. Few weeks ago, a video of Dharmendra Deol's young lad getting emotional went viral. Bobby is overwhelmed after witnessing all the love he is receiving from audience for Animal. From being written off as an actor few years ago to being the current sensation, Lordy Bobby's journey is definitely inspiring. We hear that due to the increased popularity of the Soldier actor, two major OTT platforms are fighting. Why? Let's find out.

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News.

Netflix backed out from Bobby Deol's upcoming film 'Penthouse'

So, the story goes as, director duo Abbas Mustan who are known for films like Race, has wrapped a movie titled Penthouse. The movie stars Bobby Deol, Arjun Rampal and Sharman Joshi in the leads. Leading OTT platform, Netflix already paid around 70 % of the remuneration to the producers. However, the OTT platform wanted the makers to increase Bobby's role. Abbas Mustan were not ready to incorporate the above change as according to them this will mess with the story of their film.

As soon as Netflix learned about Abbas Mustan's decision of not extending Bobby's role, they called off the deal and demanded producer Sunil Khetrapal to return the amount.

Jio Studio to have rights for Bobby Deol's 'Penthouse'

Around that time Jio Studios talked with Abbas Mustan. The OTT platform was quite impressed with the film. They informed the director duo about extending not only Bobby but Sharman and Arjun's role in the movie. The makers of Penthouse were happy with Jio Studio's suggestion and agreed to do the same.

Netflix re approached the makers of 'Penthose' post Animal success

Post Animal success, Netflix recently contacted Sunil Khetrapal, producer of Penthouse and asked if they can rework on the deal. Netflix wants to cash in on the increasing popularity of Bobby Deol and hence is trying to acquire the rights of 'Penthosue'. As of today, Jio Studios has the right of Penthouse. Will Netflix be successful in getting the rights of Bobby Deol starrer, only time will tell.

On work front, Bobby Deol haven't announced any upcoming Bollywood project. He has off late been offered quite a few interesting projects. The actor is currently reading scripts and will soon zero down on a project.