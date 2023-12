Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and more has caught everyone's attention. The film has become one of the highest grossers of the year. The movie is inching close to Rs 800 crore club with its worldwide box office collection. Animal movie has also become a hot topic of discussion due to its violent and bold content. There has been criticism following for the same. However, Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor's acting chops have received appreciation. Now, it is Bobby Deol's brother Sunny Deol who has shared his review of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. Also Read - Animal star Bobby Deol reacts to the South vs Bollywood debate; opens up on successes of South directors

Sunny Deol reviews brother Bobby Deol's film Animal

As per a report in Hindustan Times that quoted a news agency, Sunny Deol stated that he has watched Animal and liked the film. But he mentioned that there were some parts in the film that he did not like it but that differs from person to person. In totality he found Animal to be a nice film. He also appreciated the music of the film and commented on his brother becoming 'Lord Bobby'. Sunny Deol's quote read, "I have watched Animal, and I liked it, it’s a nice film. There are certain things that I did not like, which I don’t like in many films including my own films. But that’s as a person I have the right to like or not like but in totality it is a nice film. The music is very good and it goes hand in glove with the sequences. Bobby has always been Bobby, but now he is Lord Bobby." It has been a fabulous year for Deol brothers as Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 also did stupendously well at the box office. Gadar 2 is among top five highest grossing films of the year. And now Bobby Deol's Animal has taken the box office by storm. Also Read - Animal box office collection Day 14: Ranbir Kapoor starrer to defeat Prabhas' Baahubali 2 record much before Dunki, Salaar take over

Bobby Deol plays the role of Abrar in Animal. He is the villain and quite a menacing one, we must say. His transformation has received a lot of appreciation. Fans are going gaga over his acting chops and even his Jamal Kudu song has become a rage among the audience. Also Read - Salaar: Prabhas' character to be as violent as Ranbir Kapoor in Animal; makers unfazed by A certificate

Now, Sunny Deol is all set to make his South debut with Kanguva with Suriya while Sunny Deol has Lahore, 1947 produced by Aamir Khan next.