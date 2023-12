Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal is loved. The film has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark in just 7 days. The film has received the A certification, but that has not affected the business of the film. People are showering all the love on Ranbir for his terrific performance. They have loved the way he has played this grey-shaded character with so much of perfection. Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, Bobby Deol and others. All the stars have been praised for their performances. Everyone has outdone themselves and hence we got a superhit movie. However, many have been speaking about the violence in the film and the bold scenes. BollywoodLife is also on WhatsApp too. So, follow us for all the latest entertainment-related updates. Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Raha get customised baubles for their Christmas Tree, watch adorable video

A section of people have trolled the film for these things. Now, Sushmita Sen's brother, Rajeev Sen has also given his review of Animal. He always shares the reviews of new films in his vlogs. He has watched Animal has given his take on the Ranbir Kapoor starrer. Also Read - Animal: Siddhant Karnick spills the beans on how secretive Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga were about the script

Rajeev praises Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol

Rajeev said that he wants to give an honest review of Animal. He praised Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol's performance in the film. He said that actors have to test themselves to show their craft and Ranbir's performance has been nice. He said he has done a challenging and daring role so well. He also added that this is Ranbir's best performance after Barfi. Also Read - Animal star Bobby Deol shares why he did not tell family about Aashram; reveals he was dissatisfied with Race 3 and Housefull 4

Rajeev Sen also called Bobby Deol amazing. He mentioned that without saying a word, Bobby Deol has been incredible. He shares that he wished he had met Bobby Deol when they were in the same flight. Later, Rajeev Sen spoke about the film.

Rajeev calls Animal a wahiyaat film

He called Animal a 'wahiyaat' film. He said that was too much of violence in the film and it did not connect with him. He also said that the movie is very long and as per the script and film, it is wahiyaat. He liked the music and the action scenes but too much of killing was there.

Watch the video of the Animal team in Dubai here:

He further praised Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna but still said that the film could have been better. However, he feels that the film is doing a good business and it is good for the Bollywood industry.