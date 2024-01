Animal has truly become the most discussed movie of 2023. Everyone has a take on the Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film. The maximum noise is around the unabashed toxic masculinity and misogynistic outlook of the main leads. Quite a few stars like Kangana Ranaut, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Konkona Sen Sharma and others have spoken out against the movie. It has made Rs 912 crores worldwide so far. Now, Taapsee Pannu has said why she feels films like Animal are dangerous for society. The actress said she would not do a film like that even when she has not seen the movie. Also Read - Animal: Mahabharat's Krishna aka Nitesh Bhardwaj slams Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol's movie

This is what Taapsee Pannu said about Animal

Taapsee Pannu was talking to Raj Shamani for his YouTube channel. She said that she is not an extremist per se. But she said that she does not agree with people who say that those who can watch Gone Girl can also watch Animal. She said that Hollywood films operate in a different context. Taapsee Pannu said Bollywood has a wider influence on people where youngsters copy dialogues and hairdos of film stars. Also Read - Animal: Rashmika Mandanna went 'blank' while shooting the slap scene with Ranbir Kapoor; 'I don't remember...'

Taapsee Pannu on why Animal is unfit for Indian audience

Taapsee Pannu said that stalking is a malaise of Indian society and people claim to be influenced by films. She said those who calling critics of Animal as pseudos need to understand the social and cultural landscape of India. Taapsee Pannu said movies like Animal can be made but the messaging has to be positive. She said that she has a certain responsibility that comes with being a star. She said that she would choose to exert it wisely. Taapsee Pannu said that she is not someone to criticize her colleagues or actors for their choice of projects but she is not comfortable doing a movie like Animal.

The actress also said that people should take films like Animal just for entertainment, and not get influenced by the same.