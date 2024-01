Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal made everyone fall in love. The movie has been one of the best movies of 2023. Animal released on December 1 and the film collected around ₹915.53 crore worldwide. Animal also stars Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Tripti Dimri and others. The performances in the movie have been appreciated by everyone. The songs and the interesting story of the show has made everyone go crazy. The film received all the love but it also received a lot of backlash. Many fans and even celebrities have called it a violent film. People have also called it an anti-feminist movie. The 'lick my shoe' scene from the movie has been trolled. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Abhira falls for Armaan but Ruhi makes the first move; will AbhiMaan separate forever?

Tanishaa gives a different opinion on Animal

But we have Tanishaa Mukerji who has a different opinion on Animal. She has called it a feminist movie. Tanishaa spoke to First Post and said that Animal isn’t an anti-feminist film and it endorses equality on many levels. She gave an example of Ranbir’s character encouraging his sister to speak up after her education at the prestigious Harvard University and motivating her to take over the business and utilise her mind and education. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Yashdeep falls in love with Anu; will Anuj confront her or marry Shruti?

She also spoke about the scene where Ranbir's character makes a small gesture by putting on shoes for his wife Rashmika during their honeymoon. She felt it was nice and not many men do that. She also shared that the movie is pretty much in favour of feminism and in certain instances, it actually makes women understand their own hypocrisy better.

Tanishaa loved every bit of Animal

She added, "For instance, when Ranbir tells Rashmika that you are fine with me killing people but you aren’t fine with me cheating on you? Isn’t that hypocrisy? What is worse? Murder or cheating?" Tanishaa said that the movie is well-written film and beautifully done. She loved every bit of the movie.

Tanishaa also feels that one needs to understand the psyche of men who have the responsibility of protecting their family. She also praised Sandeep Reddy Vanga for creating Animal and calls Ranbir the finest actor. Tanishaa further shared about the lick my shoe scene.

She said that as per her, the context of the scene was that Tripti Dimri's character came to confess and tell him that she loves him and it was a way of testing her loyalty. Tanishaa added that Ranbir's character did not let her lick his shoes after he got the proof that she truly love him.