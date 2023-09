The much-awaited teaser of superstar Ranbir Kapoor’s next film, Animal was unveiled by the makers on the special occasion of his 41st birthday. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film features Ranbir in a never-seen-before avatar and marks the actor-director duo’s first time on screen collaboration together. A 2 minutes and 26 seconds-long teaser was unveiled by the makers on Thursday, giving a glimpse into the world of Animal. Also starring Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles, the film is gearing up for a worldwide theatrical release on December 1, 2023 in multiple Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam and will clash at the box office against Vicky Kaushal’s biographical drama, Sam Bahadur. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna's ex fiancé Rakshit Shetty talks about the Animal actress, says ‘She always had big dreams’

Animal teaser out: Ranbir Kapoor is back in action

Written, edited and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal is touted to be an out-an-out action film. The teaser features a love story between the lead pair, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, followed by a baddie avatar of Ranbir and an experience for the audiences into the father-son bond of Ranbir and Anil Kapoor, carved in blood.

With power-packed, high-octane action sequences and a thrilling background music, Animal is expected to emerge as a blockbuster at the box office. Watch Animal teaser here:

Animal teaser reactions: What fans have to say about Ranbir Kapoor-Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s collaboration

Soon after the teaser was unveiled, social media users took to the comments section of the video to give their reactions and called it a 'masterpiece'. One user wrote, "First Arjun Reddy, then Kabir Singh, and now ANIMAL, I cannot believe that such Movies will ever be made in India. Sandeep Reddy Vanga creates a new masterpiece every time. Definitely going to watched in theater, I love my country." Another comment read, "When a director like Sandeep vanga and actor like ranbir Kapoor collaborates a masterpiece is made."

A fan of Ranbir Kapoor wrote, “The Time has Come for Ranbir Kappor To become 'The Superstar' he Has Given cult Classics to make our Childhood Special And Now Time For Us To make him the Superstar that he Deserves to be.”

Animal OTT rights, platform and release date

Reportedly, the OTT rights for Animal movie have been bought by digital streaming platform Zee5 for a substantial amount. The film will be released on OTT 4-6 weeks after its theatrical release, most likely in January 2024.