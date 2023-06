Animal is the film people are excited for in the month of September 2023. , Sandeep Reddy Vanga are teaming up for a film that promises to be more violent than what we have seen so far in Indian cinema. The filmmaker said that his film is going for be for Bollywood what Godfather is for the West. Though people might hate violence but there is no denying that action and violence on screen can make for an hypnotic watch. In the new teaser, we can see a dhoti clad Ranbir Kapoor welding his axe on a group of assassins. The video has got a terrific response from fans of Ranbir Kapoor. Also Read - Animal: Ranbir Kapoor starrer will be more violent than Kabir Singh? Here's what Sandeep Reddy Vanga said

Take a look at the teaser of Animal

The vocals are by Bhupinder Singh Babbal. He is a folk singer from Punjab. His robust voice adds a new dimension to the teaser which is already trending all over. Well, it did remind us of something else.

Fans will remember the epic fight sequence from Kill Bill: Volume 1 where aka The Bride takes on The Crazy 88. She does not spare anyone. It is one of the most engrossing fight pieces shot in cinema. Uma Thurman has the Hatodi Hanzo in her hand. While she has the Samurai sword, he has the axe.

Take a look at the epic video from Kill Bill: Volume 1 here



In Animal, Ranbir Kapoor looks the role of a reluctant son of a mafia don. It looks like he takes on the enterprise after the demise of his father. has an important role in the movie. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady. Ranbir Kapoor has undergone a physical transformation for Animal. Sandeep Reddy Vanga has praised him saying that he is the best actor in India right now. Ranbir Kapoor has said that he too is very kicked for Animal.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is known for his movies like and Arjun Reddy. Both the movies were panned by a huge section for toxic masculinity but movie buffs loved the screenplay and story-telling of the maker. Animal is going to clash with two more biggies, OMG 2 and Gadar 2 at the box office. It is a feast for film lovers.