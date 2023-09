The makers of Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming high octane action thriller film Animal unveiled a new poster featuring the superstar on Monday. Ranbir can be seen in a never-seen-before rugged avatar in the latest look released by T-Series. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film has been making headlines ever since the pre-trailer of the film was released by the makers more than 3 months ago. A teaser release date of Animal has also been announced by the makers. The teaser of Animal will be a double celebration for Ranbir Kapoor fans. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor new movie Animal to follow Shah Rukh Khan's strategy for a Jawan like box office success

Animal New Poster Out

The new poster of Animal features Ranbir Kapoor in a rugged look. The actor can be seen sporting a thick beard and smoking a cigarette. Ranbir looked dashing as ever in messy hair and can be seen wearing a black jacket and jeans. Also Read - Salaar starring Prabhas officially postponed, will it now release after Kalki 2898AD?

Animal Teaser Release Date

The much awaited teaser of Animal will be released on the superstar’s birthday, September 28. The teaser will be released in multiple Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Also Read - Dunki star Shah Rukh Khan-Taapsee Pannu to Deepika Padukone-Hrithik Roshan: Fresh pairings that we are super excited for

About Animal

Starring Ranbir Kapoor in the titular role, Animal also features Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri in pivotal roles. The film was initially slated for a theatrical release on August 11, but was pushed by the makers owing to a delay in post production work. Animal will have a worldwide theatrical release on December 1, 2023 and will clash at the Indian box office against Vicky Kaushal’s biopic drama film Sam Bahadur.

Speaking about the film, producer Bhushan Kumar revealed that the makers intend to promote Animal as a pan-world film. “We are very very excited and more than me, the audience is excited for it. This film has everything. It is a full on entertainer. It is a proper pan-India, pan-world film where there is drama, there's action, there's story, there's mind-blowing, never seen before performance by Ranbir Kapoor; Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and everybody have done brilliant performances in this so obviously you are excited about this,” the filmmaker told Pinkvilla in an interview.

Animal marks the first time collaboration of actor-director duo Ranbir Kapoorand Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film marks Sandeep’s second film with a Bollywood star after the blockbuster Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor in the titular role.