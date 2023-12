Animal is raking in the big bucks at the box office. Ranbir Kapoor has delivered an awesome performance in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film. It is soon going to cross the Rs 500 crore mark. But the criticism around Animal is huge. People are appalled at how women have been ill-treated in the film. Many feel that Animal is an unabashed ode to toxic masculinity which is the foundation of patriarchy. Ranbir Kapoor is shown choking his wife, Geethanjali (Rashmika Mandanna) and also Tripti Dimri (Zoya) is shown licking the boots. This has infuriated many people all over. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan new movie Dunki BEATS Ranbir Kapoor's Animal; here's how

Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor's old video on why he would not do misogynistic films

In the video, he says that he is doing a film with Luv Ranjan but he is conscious about the content. He says that he comes from a certain value system which would not allow him to do films that portray women in a condescending manner. Netizens are in splits seeing the video and have left laughing emojis all over. Luv Ranjan's films have been termed problematic as the guys believe that women are root of every problem. But social media feels that Sandeep Reddy Vanga's movies are misogynistic pro max.

Ram Gopal Varma on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's style of filmmaking

Ram Gopal Varma who gave us classics like Company and Satya has termed Sandeep Reddy Vanga as an Expressionist filmmaker. He said that other makers are dictated by the audiences' taste but he does not seem to bother. Vanga also replied to that praise from RGV. Ranbir Kapoor has been a man-child in movies like Wake Up Sid!, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and more. But the characters were softer. The brazen aggressiveness of Ranvijay Singh in Animal has shocked many.