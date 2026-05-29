Animal to Obsession: Why audiences are loving emotionally UNSTABLE heroes?

From Animal and Kabir Singh to Joker and Obsession, emotionally unstable heroes are dominating modern cinema. Here's why audiences are connecting deeply with flawed, chaotic, and psychologically intense protagonists.

For the longest time, mainstream movies worshipped the perfect hero- the brave, morally upright guy who always had his emotions in check and did the right thing. But that version of heroism feels increasingly outdated. These days, audiences are far more drawn to characters who are messy, obsessive, impulsive, and emotionally damaged. Whether it’s Bollywood, Hollywood, or Korean dramas, the rise of deeply unstable protagonists has become one of the most noticeable shifts in modern storytelling. Here are a few movies, where such emotionally weak heroes has been romanticised by the audience.

Ranvijay in Animal

A big turning point in this trend was Animal. Ranbir Kapoor’s Ranvijay was aggressive, possessive, violent, and emotionally all over the place. Critics were split down the middle, but audiences, especially younger viewers, couldn’t stop talking about him. The film wasn’t really about being right or wrong anymore. It was about raw intensity, pain, and complicated feelings that many people secretly relate to.

Kabir in Kabir Singh

This wave isn’t new, though. Bollywood has been testing these waters for years. Kabir Singh made a short-tempered, deeply flawed surgeon one of the biggest box office successes of the decade. Rockstar showed Ranbir’s Jordan completely spiralling through heartbreak, rage, and self-destruction. Even Tamasha took us deep into identity crisis and emotional confusion. These weren’t clean, inspirational heroes- they were real, chaotic, and often unlikable.

Bear in Obsession (2026)

Hollywood has gone even further. The latest May 29 release, Obsession, appears to continue that same trend. The growing popularity of psychological thrillers and intense relationship dramas shows that viewers are no longer just looking for comfort entertainment. They want emotionally messy characters, morally grey situations, and stories that feel dangerous or unsettling.

Arthur Fleck in Joker

Joker turned Arthur Fleck’s loneliness and mental breakdown into a global cultural moment. Fight Club became legendary because of its fractured, angry narrator rebelling against modern life. More recently, Euphoria made emotionally wrecked teenagers feel painfully authentic to an entire generation.

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

Korean cinema and K-dramas have also embraced this space beautifully. It’s Okay to Not Be Okay handled trauma and mental health with rare honesty, while Oldboy remains one of the most disturbing psychological revenge stories ever told.

Why are audiences loving these broken heroes?

So why this sudden love for broken characters? One major reason is that social media has made it so we’re more open about our own struggles, like anxiety, loneliness, toxic relationships, and anger issues. People seem tired of those perfect heroes who feel, somehow, fake. They relate more to characters that are raw and unpredictable, and still human- even when they’re difficult or a bit problematic.

Now, this whole shift also causes lively debates, too. Arguably, movies are romanticising toxic masculinity and dangerous behaviour. However, it can also be said that cinema is simply mirroring the emotional reality that many people live with but rarely talk about.

Whatever side you are on, one thing is becoming clear: the age of the emotionally perfect hero is slowly dying. Today’s audiences seem more fascinated by characters who are broken, unpredictable, and emotionally dangerous- in a word, we can say people are kind of relating to TOXIC characters.

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