Bollywood is not holding back when it comes to making lavish and spectacular movies that aim to dazzle the audiences and break the box office records. The filmmakers are ready to shell out huge amounts of money to create epic and immersive cinematic experiences that will leave you spellbound. Take a look at some of the most expensive upcoming Bollywood new movies and their jaw-dropping budgets. Also Read - Animal pair Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Jawan duo Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and more: 10 surprising jodis with sizzling chemistry

Kalki 2898 AD (previously Project K): The sci-fi extravaganza that is expected to redefine Indian cinema

Also Read - Rashmika-Ranbir's lip lock in Animal and other Top 10 boldest kissing scenes in the history of Indian cinema

Kalki 2898 AD, is an upcoming Indian science fiction new movie that is written and directed by Nag Ashwin. The film features a star-studded cast that includes Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. The film has a whopping budget of Rs 600 crore, making it the most expensive movie ever made in India. The film will hit screens in 2024. Also Read - Animal song Hua Main: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna's love is gutsy, bold and intense [WATCH]

Trending Now

Tiger 3: The action-packed thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat

Tiger 3 is the third installment of the Tiger franchise that stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as secret agents. The film also features Emraan Khan as the villain and Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan in a special cameo. The film that follows the stories of Tiger Zinda Hai, Pathaan and War, has an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore, making it one of the most expensive venture by Yash Raj Films till date. Tiger 3 promises to deliver a thrilling and exhilarating cinematic experience.

Salaar: The mass entertainer that will make you go wow

Salaar is an upcoming action film that is directed by Prashanth Neel, who is known for his blockbuster KGF series. The film stars Prabhas in the lead role and Shruti Haasan as the female lead. The film has a massive budget of Rs 200-250 crores.

Dunki: The comedy-drama that will make you laugh and cry

Dunki is one of the most-awaited new movies of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, especially after the stupendous success of Pathaan and Jawan. The film is directed by Rajkumar Hirani, who is known for his hit films like PK, 3 Idiots and Sanju. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu in the female lead role. The film has a huge budget of Rs 100 crore and is slated to hit the screens on December 22.

Animal: The crime drama that will keep you hooked

Animal is an upcoming crime drama that is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who is known for his acclaimed films like Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The film has a big budget of Rs 100-110 crore and was scheduled to release on August 11, 2023, but was postponed to December 1, 2023 due to pending post-production work.

These projects are a testament to the industry's vision and ambition to create world-class entertainment on a grand scale, reflecting a trend where filmmakers are not afraid to invest heavily to create memorable cinematic experiences for audiences.