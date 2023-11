What did we just saw? Animal is going to be the most deadliest and brutal film of Ranbir Kapoor. And take a bow, Kapoor boy has once again proved he is the best among all. And is not in any race and has his own league. Ranbir Kapoor in Animal is going to create fireworks at the box office and the fans are bowled over seeing him in a never seen before avatar. The actor is looking unimaginably scary and definitely audience cannot wait to watch the film in the theatres. And the loudest cheer that Ranbir Kapoor is getting from is his beloved wife and Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt. Also Read - Animal trailer: Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol cannot wait to see brother Bobby Deol in his brutal action role against Ranbir Kapoor

Watch the video of Alia Bhatt rooting for hubby Ranbir Kapoor's Animal as the trailer is out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

who stepped out wearing the most stunning outfit atooted for her hubby Ranbir Kapoor when asked about Animal trailer coming out. To which she cheered the loudest for Ranbir and said," Aa raha hai, aa raha hai". Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have often left their fans in awe of them. And the way Alia rooted for her hubby shows that she is the proudest wife.

Neetu Kapoor cheers for son Ranbir Kapoor Also Read - Dunki star Shah Rukh Khan to Animal hero Ranbir Kapoor: Meet the body doubles of your favourite stars

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

THIS PART GAVE ME CHILLS !! Sandeep Reddy Vanga justifying the statement "I will show them what a violent film will be". #AnimalTrailer #Animal #RanbirKapoor? pic.twitter.com/yORPKrlCez — Aishwarya Choudhary (@AishC40) November 23, 2023

Anil character shitting pants knowing what Ranbir is capable of has to be scariest 5 seconds in Bollywood #Animaltrailerpic.twitter.com/mOmNHvGiT1 — sahil (@sb__07) November 23, 2023

As thefever is on, Ranbir Kapoor's loved ones has been extending a huge support and we have often seen his mom and veteran actorshower her love on him. Neetu shared the trailer of son Ranbir Kapoor and mentioned goosebumps and we agree every bit.is going to create history at the box office and fans cannot wait for the star to shine at the box office like never before. As the trailer of Animal dropped,claimed her mind was blown and we agree. Fans call her Ranbir's eternal cheerleader.