Animal trailer has been dropped, and apart from the man of the show, Ranbir Kapoor, there is one person who is shining, and how, and that's none other than Bobby Deol. Bobby Deol stole the show with his two glimpses in the trailer, and the fans are raving about how good he is looking as a super bad guy. Bobby Deol's appearance in the Animal trailer is nail-biting and leaves you extremely curious. Animal is in all ways going to be a bang on entertainment. And one person who is eagerly waiting for Animal is Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol. Sunny Deol is equally excited, like every fan, to see his little brother Bobby Deol take over the big screen. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment Also Read - Animal trailer: Ranbir Kapoor gives his career best; Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor impress with spectacular performances

Sunny Deol is rooting for brother Bobby Deol and shares his excitement to see him in a never-before-seen avatar. Also Read - Animal: Ranbir Kapoor compares his character to Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Just the first 30 seconds & you can say this is something special - Ranbeer kapoor from romantic to mad shit scary in a snap gonna bring mayhem total bomb! NOW, Good one by Bobby too What are your thoughts?#AnimalTrailer pic.twitter.com/ob498zgAAY — रोहित जुगलान Rohit Juglan (@rohitjuglan) November 23, 2023

This looks like the most psychotic performance from a Bollywood actor, Ranbir Kapoor is always good at playing different characters, but this is just another level ?#AnimalTrailer

pic.twitter.com/7eww0xjQbi — AP (@Badboy_ap) November 23, 2023

Dilogues = 0

Goosebumps= infinity Deadly BGM + Direction combo with talented actors#AnimalTrailer

pic.twitter.com/6NwKgjNRRX — sahil (@sb__07) November 23, 2023

is looking every bit impressive. The Punjabi Munda is making fans skip their heartbeat with his rugged, brutal look. Could you ever imagine Bobby Deol setting the screen on fire with hotness?