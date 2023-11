Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal is the talk of the town. It is one of the most awaited movies of the year and the teaser has raised excitement level. The story looks interesting from the small teaser itself and hence the audience cannot wait for the movie. The songs of the film, Papa Meri Jaan, Hua Main and others have touched the hearts of the audience. Now, the fans were waiting for the trailer to release so that they can get a glimpse of the film and their star, Ranbir. The trailer of Animal has released and social media is filled with love for the film. Even before the trailer came out, fans have been talking about it and Animal was trending on social media. Also Read - Animal: Ranbir Kapoor compares his character to Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh

The trailer of Animal is out now

The trailer of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal is out now and we see the actor is a never seen before avatar. Sandeep Reddy Vanga has definitely got the best out of Ranbir. It won't be wrong to call this his best performance till date. Ranbir Kapoor's tough yet sensitive avatar is going to be a treat to watch.

Rashmika Mandanna is the fresh air in this movie. She is totally nailing it with her simple, classy performance. Anil Kapoor as always is a must watch element in the movie. Bobby Deol also surprises with brilliant performance. He has made us love the villain side and has proved that he is one of best actors even today. The beautiful bond of a father and son makes us emotional. The action scenes in the trailer look so amazing and this trailer has just raised the excitement level.

Watch the trailer of Animal here:



Animal is all set to release on December 1. The film will face Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur at the box office. Ranbir Kapoor recently spoke about why he decided to take up Animal. He said that he did the film because of its script, the character and he wanted to work with Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Watch the video of the Animal team in Dubai here:

He also added that his character is similar to Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh and Vijay Deverakond's Arjun Reddy. However, what makes his character different is that the layers of complexity and depth that have been woven into his character.