Triptii Dimri played the role of Zoya in Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer movie Animal. The new movie is getting a thumping response from the audience. It has minted over Rs 450 crores worldwide and continues to rule the heart of the audience. Triptii Dimri's scenes from Ranbir starrer new movie are the talk of the town. Some have objected to the scenes. And now, Triptii has reacted to the same.

Triptii Dimri reacts to objections to her intimate scene with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal

Ranbir Kapoor and Triptii Dimri have some very intimate scenes in the Animal movie. Triptii recently talked about the strong reactions that are coming her way for the same. Triptii shares that has so far been very fortunate about the reactions of the audience. The actress revealed that she has received 90 percent love and 10 percent criticism from the audience. But this time, it was different. It was a mixture of both and Triptii confesses to being taken aback. She sat herself down and thought that when she decided to become an actor, no one forced her to be an actor. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri REACT to Farah Khan’s thumka and it has a Shah Rukh Khan connect [Watch]

Triptii says she became an actor because she found it exciting that she would get to essay different characters in different projects. She started finding joy in the challenges that came her way. That's how she wants to go about acting in future too. Triptii says that as long as she is comfortable and people around her are comfortable and as long as she knows that she is not doing anything wrong, she is going to continue doing what she does. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri shoot for a romantic song in Croatia; pics from the sets LEAKED

Triptii Dimri reveals how the intimate scene with Ranbir Kapoor was shot

Revealing behind-the-scenes details of the scene, Triptii revealed that there were only four people on the set which were she and Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and the DOP. Nobody who was required was there at that time on set. And they all made her very comfortable and asked her in five-five minutes if she was okay or if she needed anything. So it was all very comfortable. Triptii understands that people are bound to question since they don't know the know-how of working on set or how the intimate scenes are shot. Triptii says that everyone is entitled to have an opinion but she was very comfortable and was okay doing whatever her role and character demanded of her.

Triptii also gushed about working with her idol Ranbir, who is one of her crushes. The actress reveals being nervous around him but praised RK for being a gentleman. Meanwhile, Animal was released in cinemas on 1st December. It has minted Rs 337 crore in India. Worldwide Animal made Rs 481 crore.