Triptii Dimri who played the role of Zoya in Animal is being loved by the masses and classes. She is termed as the new 'National Crush' of India. The actress' scenes have also got a lot of flak. She has done an intimate scene with Ranbir Kapoor which is going viral. But the scene where she licks the boot of Ranbir Kapoor has infuriated people. She said there is no way in which she would lick someone's boot in real life.

Triptii Dimri on living a character in Animal

But she said she is playing a character. Triptii Dimri said there is a good, bad and ugly in every person. She said as an actor she is fortunate to experience all sorts of emotions, good, bad and ugly in one lifetime. She said films do not necessary show people doing the right things. Triptii Dimri said people do not start behaving in that way. She told The Times Of India, "Maybe this is what the character is doing in a specific situation. That's not what you are as a person. That is just the ugly side of the character. That's it."

Triptii Dimri praises Ranbir Kapoor and his giving nature

Triptii Dimri also said that Ranbir Kapoor is her second crush after Shah Rukh Khan. She said she is thankful she got a chance to work with RK as knowing him in person showed her his character. She said he is very honest and he did everything to make her feel at ease. It seems Ranbir Kapoor did everything to make her feel at ease.

She said she was so nervous during the confession scene that she could not memorize her lines. Triptii Dimri said that no one made her feel like she is messing up her lines. It seems Ranbir Kapoor asked her if they should do the close ups separately. She said he is a humble and giving co-star.