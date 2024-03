Triptii Dimri who rose to fame with Animal recently spoke about how her parents weren't happy with her intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial. In her latest interaction, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actress recalled how she had a long discussion with her parents over her doing a film like Animal. Triptii who raised the temperature with her stunning photoshoot with Vogue magazine got candid about how doing Animal was the biggest challenge for her in terms of convincing her parents. Also Read - Animal actress Triptii Dimri poses in a miniskirt with just a handbag covering her assets

BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp Also Read - After Love And War, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal to team up yet again for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park?

Triptii in an interview said, "I know my reasons for doing the film. Sandeep sir [director Sandeep Reddy Vanga] was clear that it was going to be a small role, but I found the character interesting. If we start making decisions based on what audiences are going to say, then as actors, we won’t ever be able to do what we want to do. I want to choose roles that push me out of my comfort zone. There’s a lot of advice on offer and I listen to it all, but it comes down to instinct. I might make mistakes along the way, but I’m allowed to". Also Read - Animal star Triptii Dimri's lavish house with aesthetic decor and classy style proves she loves to live grand

Trending Now

Adding her parents were rattled to se her going bold in Animal, Triptii said, "My parents were completely rattled when they saw it. We had to have a long discussion on why that scene was crucial."

Ranbir Kapoor checked on me very 5 minutes while doing the intimate scene in Animal

Triptii in one interviews revealed that how Ranbir made her extremely comfortable during their intimate scenes and asked her every 5 minutes if she was okay. "They ensured that there were no more than five people, including the director, the DOP, and the actors during the scene. Nobody else was allowed on set, all the monitors were shut, and they were like, ‘this is the scene we are doing. If at any point you feel you're uncomfortable, let us know. We'll go at your pace... Every five minutes, Ranbir Kapoor was checking up on me and asking, ‘Are you okay, are you comfortable?’ I think these things really matter. People are sensitive to these things."

Animal was the right choice for Triptii and today even her parents are happy seeing her get all the success and fame that she was longing for years.