Animal fame Triptii Dimri is the current sensation in Bollywood. She is popularly referred as Bhabhi 2, while some call her national crush. She became an overnight sensation after the release of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal. In the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, Triptii appears in the second half. Although her screen time was less, she made a lasting impact on the audience with her subtle acting as Zoya. Amidst all this a few weeks ago, social media was filled with speculation of how Triptii is dating Indian actor and Model Sam Merchant. Both Triptii and Sam were spotted attending a familiar friend's wedding. Pictures from the wedding went viral; since then, rumours of their love affair have been floating around. Due to a recent social media post, the duo are now in the limelight again.

Triptii Dimri's recent outing in the waterfall

After Animal's success, Triptii Dimri's followers on social media have increased rapidly. The actor currently has 4.5 million followers on Instagram. She has also been quite active on social media lately. Whether it's attending a friend's party or just wandering in nature, the actress keeps updating fans about her whereabouts. In the video below, you can see how the actress is enjoying herself in the scenic waterfall. Check out the video below. Also Read - Aashiqui 3: After Ranbir Kapoor, Triptii Dimri to romance Kartik Aaryan; check exciting deets

While the video got fans' attention, Triptii's alleged boyfriend Sam Merchant's reaction stole all the milelight. He left an adorable comment below the post. All of us, even Sam, are amazed by Triptii's beauty. Check out the reaction below. Also Read - Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's brother Pranay reacts to Triptii Dimri overshadowing other stars in the film

On the work front, Triptii will be next seen in Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. In Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, the actress will be featured opposite Vicky Kaushal, while in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, she will be working with Rajkumar Rao.