Animal and Leo are two films of 2023 that grabbed headlines. While Animal has been slammed for its toxic masculinity, sexism and violence, Leo too was quite brutal. In both the movies, Ranbir Kapoor and Thalapathy Vijay were praised for their performance. When Lokesh Kanagaraj was asked about Leo he apparently gave a lengthy explanation about the back story of the character. But Sandeep Reddy Vanga has been quite unapologetic about his film. He has said that he does not care about English-speaking critics who are only obsessed with certain aspects of his films. The responses from the official handle of Animal made people wonder if Sandeep Reddy Vanga himself replied to them.

Fans of Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Lokesh Kanagaraj fight it out

A handle put out a tweet which has caused fans of Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Lokesh Kanagaraj to slug it out on social media. Both of them have begun comparing the two films. Many have said that Lokesh Kanagaraj has made an universe, which Vanga has not done so far. Fans of Sandeep Reddy Vanga have argued that none of Lokesh's films are as engaging as Animal. The fans have also gone below the belt. Take a look at some of the reactions...

Lmao. He needs decades to make movies like Vikram and Kaithi. Such unreal comparison ? — Swarup Majumdar (@Swarup1705) January 28, 2024

Leo is a boring movie....Animal first half awesome....second half unnecessary adult dialogues and scenes....too many guns...but animal is good to watch ....but Leo boring bboring — Dharshan3516 (@dharshan3516) January 28, 2024

But vanga trashed every critic who gave negative reviews on Animal, right? ? he never accepts criticism — Barath (@aka_barath) January 28, 2024

Don’t compare both they are different flim makers ! Don’t underestimate both or over exaggerated just enjoy each other’s vision towards cinematic view !! At the end of the day both made money on screens don’t spread hatred — S.Sri (@Sri00354781S) January 28, 2024

Animal rakes in the moolah at the box office

Animal has made close to Rs 1,000 crores at the global box office. Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol are getting immense praise for their work. Animal has been one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023.