Ranbir Kapoor and the entire Arjan Vailly sequence of Animal blew the minds of Hindi movie buffs. The BGM and RK's blood-soaked avatar left people watching the big screen with rapt attention. It is not the first time we have seen such fights on screen. The sequence reminded many people of the movie Kill Bill. The Quentin Tarantino hit had some of the most well-shot action sequences in films. Now, a movie buff has shared a clip of the infamous corridor scene from the film Oldboy. Park Chan-wook had shot a fight in a narrow space that much resembles what we saw in Animal. Also Read - Animal Movie Review: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni 'speechless' after watching Ranbir Kapoor in new movie; 'You incredibly...'

Animal Vs Oldboy: Stories of revenge sagas

As we know, Oldboy is hailed one of the best revenge dramas of all times. The film is a dark one, and brought immense recognition to filmmaker Park Chan-wook. Animal is also in the same genre but the emotional base is vastly different. A fan has shared a clip from the movie Oldboy where Choi Min-sik launches a single-handed assault on his attackers. Also Read - Animal: Tripti Dimri reveals Ranbir Kapoor made her comfortable during intimate scenes; shares if she is doing Prabhas starrer spirit

The OG Arjan velly . ? pic.twitter.com/WIxUfjpsAc — Hunटरर ♂ (@nickhunterr) December 10, 2023

Animal makers get trolled for copying

Well, even the trailer of Animal came out, people drew references to a number of films. Ranbir Kapoor's awe-inspiring performance is the main draw of the film. They have loved him as an action star. After seeing the G sequence of Oldboy, this is what some netizens said... Also Read - Animal actor Bobby Deol reveals he is a liberal husband to Tanya Deol; spills beans on equation with dad Dharmendra

Kuch to apna hoga yaar..Sab kuch kaise churate hai ?? — Saurav raskar (@vijayraskar12) December 10, 2023

Rest are just copies of this og..as they say mockery is the best form of compliment?! — Sunil (@clrskyss) December 10, 2023

When I watching the trailer I thought it was inspired by old boy.

Then they started playing Dolby walya ??? — Mayur (@M_A_7_U_R) December 10, 2023

Arjan vailley to iske saath villain krta hai end mei — Harsh (@Harsh77836750) December 10, 2023

Ram Gopal Varma has praised Sandeep Reddy Vanga and his brand of Expressionist cinema. He has said that he is not someone who is dictated by the norms. Even Allu Arjun gushed about him in a long note about Animal. The film has gone berserk at the box office making Rs 500 crores in record time in India and overseas.