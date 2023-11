It's a clash between the two talented actors, and the fate of their ambitious films will be decided next Friday. And on the first step, Animal is a winner. Ranbir Kapoor dropped his Animal trailer yesterday, and fans went berserk and are calling it a mental trailer. The buzz around Animal is high, and how? The viewers are going crazy to see Ranbir in a never-before-seen avatar. Within 24 hours, the Animal trailer was a massive hit, and it has achieved more than 52 million views. Animal is definitely going to break all the records at the box office. Ranbir Kapoor once again proved there can be no other than like him. Animal is all set to clash at the box office with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt discussing baby no 2 after Raha Kapoor? Times when the duo gushed about their firstborn

And when we talk about Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur, the trailer is smashing, but the buzz around the film is not intense, and hence the makers will have to come up with a promotional strategy to compete with Ranbir's Animal. Vicky Kaushal steals the thunder in Sam Bahadur's trailer, and many wonder if it's going to be the next URI for him.



Animal vs Sam Bahadur

Animal vs Sam Bahadur

Ranbir Kapoor has managed to defeat Vicky Kaushal before the big clash at the box office. The trailers for the movies show how excited fans are for which film. And in this case, Ranbir is a winner, as the Animal trailer gets 52 million views in 24 hours, while Sam Bahadur has 37 million views in 2 weeks. It will be interesting to watch the final verdict of both of their movies at the box office. Who do you think will be the winner? Animal and Sam Bahadur are slated to release on December 1,2023.