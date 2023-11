Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur is releasing on December 1. The film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. Sam Bahadur is based on the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. The film's trailer has been loved by the audience and they are in love with Vicky's performance. Netizens are all praise for the way Vicky has adapted the character of Sam Manekshaw. However, the film is going to face a big threat at the box office. Also Read - Tiger 3: Vicky Kaushal REACTS to wife Katrina Kaif's 'towel fight scene'; says 'Don't want to..'

Yes, along with Sam Bahadur, Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal is also releasing on the same day. Ranbir Kapoor's Animal trailer has also received an amazing response. People cannot stop praising the actor have even said that this will be his best performance. The trailer of the show has highly impressed the audience.

Audience praise Animal

Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and others. Animal is a story of a son's bond with his father. While the film has the emotional connect, we also have some brilliant action scenes in it by Ranbir and Bobby.

Vicky Kaushal on Animal Vs Sam Bahadur

Now, Vicky Kaushal has reacted to this big clash between Sam Bahadur and Animal. He spoke to Express Adda and said that they are not competing against each other but both are playing for Hindi cinema. Vicky Kaushal explained that when two opening batsmen come to the crease, playing for the same team, you won’t say that the two batsmen are clashing with each other, they are playing for a single team and hence they are playing for Hindi cinema.

He further added that one film might score big and the other might score at a slow pace, but in the end, they were both significant. He was then asked which film will be hitting the boundary and which will take singles. He gave a diplomatic answer and said that the audience will decide.