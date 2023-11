Animal is one of the most awaited films of Ranbir Kapoor and there are several reasons why. The first and foremost is that Ranbir is shedding a good boy image and is gone all out with his negative shade. It just reminds you of Jawan's dialogue, 'Jab main villain Banta toh mere samne koi bhi hero nahi tikta'. And the same thing is happening with Ranbir Kapoor. The actor has left his fans stunned and amazed with his wild avatar. And it's show time. But will it be a game changer for the Kapoor boy, as it's been years that Ranbir Kapoor still hasn't gotten the superstar tag, and he is still that one film away when it comes to box office success? Also Read - Transform your home and give it a Wake Up Sid Vibe: Check Top 5 trendy decor picks from Amazon

But it seems like Animal is going to be a game changer for Ranbir Kapoor. BL got exclusive touch-in trade experts with Akshaye Rathi to know if Animal will be a game changer for Ranbir Kapoor. The trade expert said," Of course it will be a game changer for Ranbir, not only box office-wise. He is coming out as a mass entertainer for the first time ever. He has categorically done this shift, unlike Besharam. Shamshera, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkar, the audience will see a different avatar, and hopefully this will be the first for him and many more to come." Also Read - Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga comes to Rashmika Mandanna’s defence over her unclear dialogues with Ranbir Kapoor

Animal box office collection Day 1 prediction

It is reported that Animal will have a massive opening at the box office. And when asked how much Animal will make at the box office, he said," 30 crore is the rock bottom, and it can go beyond."

Animal vs. Sam Bahadur

We quizzed Akshaye Rathi about the clash of Animal with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur. Akshaye said," There is no point of comparison. Both films cater to different audiences completely. And it's good to see that such different content is coming. Both films can coexist happily at the same time. Animal is releasing tomorrow, and fans are waiting to watch Ranbir Kapoor shine at the box office like never before.