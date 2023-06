Animal starring , Rashmika Mandanna and was supposed to come out on August 11, 2023. It was said that starrer Gadar 2 and Animal would be the two films to clash. But now, has announced that OMG 2 is coming on that date. Fans of Ranbir Kapoor are wondering if Sandeep Reddy Vanga will now push the film further. There is immense excitement for Animal. It is a movie on the lines of Godfather as per the filmmaker. The teasers have left fans extremely excited for the same. It seems the film will have Ranbir Kapoor as a professor who enters the world of mafia after the demise of his father. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna lied about being a vegetarian? Fans furious after she eats a non veg burger in an ad, ‘She is a big time liar’

Fans of Ranbir Kapoor are now tweeting to Vanga to postpone the film. They feel Animal will benefit if the film comes on October 2023 which is kind of a clear month in terms of big releases. 's Jawan is coming in September. No one would like to clash with the film. The excitement around Jawan is unprecedented. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor hints at Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani sequel with Deepika Padukone; bats for fresh talent in 'confused' Bollywood

Fans of Ranbir Kapoor want some clarity on what is the new release date of the film. Some even said that this was predicted last year. As we know, fans obsess over release date of movies.

So it's official now! Dont know if we have any good dates left in 2023 for a minimum 2 week free run. I hope it's not postponed till next year. Teaser is still expected tomorrow OMG 2 now on 11th August. So Animal is definitely getting postponed. pic.twitter.com/CSMmSEX7yx — Aarav_Rajvansh (@Rajvansh_Aarav) June 9, 2023

I'm happy that #Animal is postponed. The film deserved a solo release. — Sahil (@Sahilarchives) June 9, 2023

So.... as of now...

This Independence Wknd #BoxOffice we have...#Gadar2 #OMG2#Animal...

THREE WAY CLASH is Not At All required.#Gadar promotions has started leading to #Gadar2... so will #Animal release at a later date ? ... !!!! #BOTrends — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) June 9, 2023

We have to wait for an official announcement now. The teaser was supposed to come out tomorrow. Ranbir Kapoor's last movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was a hit at the box office. It seems he is in sublime form in Animal. The superstar never disappoints.