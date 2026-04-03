Anjali Raghav withdraws complaint against Pawan Singh after public APOLOGY, but TROUBLE isn’t over yet

According to reports, Anjali Raghav appeared before Haryana State Women's Commission chairperson Renu Bhatia in Faridabad. She told the panel that she would not continue with the case against Pawan Singh.

Following Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh's apology, popular actress Anjali Raghav has withdrawn her complaint against him before the Haryana State Women's Commission. But this doesn't mean that the case won't continue against members of Pawan Singh’s social media team. His team members continue to be investigated for allegedly circulating misleading content about Anjali.

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When did Anjali withdraw her complaint?

According to reports, officials confirmed on April 2 that Anjali had appeared before Commission chairperson Renu Bhatia in Faridabad. She had also told the panel that she was not interested in pursuing the case against Pawan Singh. The Bhojpuri actor wasn't present during the hearing. As mentioned by the Commission, Anjali made this decision after Pawan Singh put out a public apology on social media regarding hi behaviour. After Anjali recorded her statement, the Commission removed his name from the case.

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What allegations have been levelled against social media team?

Even though Anjali had withdrawn the complaint against Pawan, she alleged that members of his social media team had made her photos and videos viral. She said she was shown in bad light after the stage show incident in Lucknow last year. She also claimed that her photos and mobile number was circulated on pornographic websites, which harmed her mental peace.

What did Anjali mention in her statement?

According to reports, Anjali had mentioned three members of Pawan Singh’s team in her statement. This included Bhiwanshu and Akash. The actress demanded punitive action against them. The Commission has now all the aforementioned individuals to submit their response.

The next hearing in the matter has been scheduled for April 6 in Panchkula. This is where all those named in the case have been asked to appear in person.

What is Anjali Raghav-Pawan Singh controversy about?

Anjali Raghav was in Lucknow to attend a public event when the latter inappropriately touched her waist. Both were promoting their recently released song Saiya Seva Kare when the incident happened. Anjali condemned Pawan Singh's actions, and said she would never work in Bhojpuri industry. Anjali also mentioned that she was being questioned non-stop about her silence on stage. Later she said in a video, "I have been very worried for the last two days. I keep receiving DMs asking why I didn't say anything, why I didn't take action, why I didn't slap him. Some people are even blaming me, writing in memes, 'She was smiling, enjoying it.' Would I feel happy or enjoy it if someone touched me in public without my consent?" She added, "I realised my saree was new and maybe the tag at the bottom was showing, or even the blouse tag could be visible. I laughed it off, thinking it could be adjusted later. That's why I smiled and continued speaking to the audience."

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