Ankita Lokhande is unaffected by the trolls who claim she is talking about late actor and ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput to stay in the limelight. During her stint in Bigg Boss 17, Ankita faced massive criticism for always bringing up Sushant's name in the house, in fact, her mother-in-law in law Ranjana Jain had alleged that she was speaking about Sushant in the house only for sympathy, and this statement of the actress's mom in law shocked and how. In her latest interviews with Zoom, Ankita addressed the fan question where she was questioned about being trolled for speaking about Sushant Singh Rajput in the house. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande, Shilpa Shetty and more TV and Bollywood actresses who married rich businessmen

Catch up on the latest trending TV news and Entertainment News updates, only on BollywoodLife's WhatsApp channel. Also Read - Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly, TMKOC actor Dilip Joshi: Know how really rich these TV celebs are

Ankita openly said that nobody can stop her from talking about Sushant and she will continue to do the same. "I feel like this is my life. If I know someone, if I know something good about someone, I will always speak about it. Nobody can stop me. The remaining things on that are your judgments". Also Read - Ankita Lokhande extends support for late Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti's new book

Sushant left the world in 2020 and his death came as a shocker to everyone, it's been 4 years the fans and family of the actor are still fighting for justice for his death and wants to know the truth behind it.

Watch the video of Ankita Lokhande.

Ankita even addressed her divorce rumours with Vicky Jain as after her stint in the house many felt that the duo would part ways due to their constant fights in the house. Ankita said that she will continue loving and troubling him and gives damn about any judgments. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain both appeared in the Bigg Boss 17 house together and they both couldn't get the trophy home, while many felt they both deserved to win.

On the professional front Ankita will be seen in Veer Savarkar along with Randeep Hooda. The film is slated to release on March 22, 2024.