Ankita Lokhande is facing the brunt of social media haters for posting a lovey-dovey video with her husband, Vicky Jain. She dropped this video along with a song from Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s latest release. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, 'Tu Hai Toh Muje Aur Kya Chahie', but this social media romance of the couple didn’t go down well with the netizens, and they are strongly criticising the actress for posting this video and calling it cheap and vulgar, while fans too are not happy with this video of Ankita and are reminding her that she is a dignified woman and all these reels don’t suit her. Also Read - Worst Dressed Celebs of the Week: Karisma Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande, Jacqueline Fernandez fail to pack the punch

Watch the video of Ankita Lokhande, being lifted by her hubby Vicky Jain on his arms, and netizens slam the couple and call it cheap thrills for attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

Well, clearly, social media is one of the dangerous platforms where there are tons of judgmental people who will happily judge you for anything and everything, while some users turn extremely nasty and ask the actress to have a room, and such kind of behaviour, especially on social media, is unacceptable and undignified. Ankita, who is married to Vicky Iain, often posts some lovey-dovey pictures with him, but this time it seems like she failed to entertain the fans and her followers and rather irked them. Also Read - Before Avika Gor in 1920, these TV divas made a smashing Bollywood debut

While talking about her TV industry friends, they are in awe of their chemistry and are calling Ankita and Vicky just adorable together. Divyanka Tripathi dropped a lovely message on Ankita's post and called them cuties. Ankita recently made headlines for her interview where she claimed that she has been jobless after doing Manikarnika and added that only because she doesn't have a godfather in the Bollywood industry is she facing a dearth of work and she cannot ask people to give her a job, and if they think she is good enough, they will cast her. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande celebrates 14 years of Pavitra Rishta but skips mentioning Sushant Singh Rajput; fans miss SSR [Watch]