Ankita Lokhande and late Sushant Singh Rajput were one of the most loved iconic jodis of Indian TV. Fans loved their real and reel life romance from the bottom of their hearts. The actress has spoken about him on Bigg Boss 17. She said why she decided to give the interviews after his tragic demise, how he was passionate as an actor, and so on. People have trolled her a lot for using his name on the show for sympathy. They felt there was no need to drag in there while others said she had a right to speak on him.

BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates.

Ankita Lokhande's mother on Sushant Singh Rajput and her

Vandana Phadnis Lokhande described him as a very intelligent and sweet person. She said that his family loves Ankita Lokhande like a daughter. She said the sisters and his father stay in touch with her. The couple lived together for six years. A fan page has shared a video of them from their 1BHK home way back in the Pavitra Rishta era. We can see that Ankita Lokhande is dragging him to the dance floor. The actor is all shy. Both of them have twinned in black outfits for the party.

Netizens slammed the video saying that her fan pages bring him up again and again. Ankita Lokhande said on the show that she waited for him for two long years. It seems she later told her mother to tear up all his pictures kept in their house. Others said that Ankita Lokhande's mother lived with them even then while Sushant Singh Rajput was alone in the city.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have had solid fights on Bigg Boss 17. The actress was slammed as toxic and insecure. Fans even wondered if Sushant Singh Rajput left the relationship due to her nature. Many have lamented that he is not alive to reveal his part of the story.