Ankita Lokhande is all set for yet another Bollywood film where he will be seen playing the leading lady in Swatantra Veer Savarkar along with Randeep Hooda. The actress revealed Randeep didn’t want her to be a part of Veer Savarkar and rejected her at first. Ankita and Randeep who are in Pune to promote the film, revealed at the event and said it in Marathi, " I don't think I want you in the film'. I was like, why? He was like, 'You are too pretty for the character (Yamunabai Savarkar)'. I was like, 'Please don't say that'. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande declares nobody can stop her from talking about Sushant Singh Rajput

Ankita further added," He (Randeep) had done so much research, he was so sure about what he wanted in the film, he knew everything about what she (Yamunabai Savarkar) was like. She was the successful woman behind a successful man (Veer Savarkar)."

Ankita has been in the industry for quite a long now and she has been doing good work. But there was a time when Ankita revealed of was jobless after Manikarnika and revealed how no one offered her work and it's not because she wasn't talented but due to she doesn't have any godfather in the industry. Ankita even added in the same interview that she is not one of those people who will go out and ask for work and mentioned that being confident about her talent and work will come to her.

Ankita was recently seen in Bigg Boss 17 along with her husband Vicky Jain, and her personal life turmoil came out and grabbed all the headlines.