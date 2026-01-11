Ankita Lokhande SLAMS trolls over Mahhi Vij & Nadim Nadz’s dating rumours: 'He has always been…...

Ankita Lokhande recently lashed out at trolls for their comments on Mahhi Vij and Nadeem Nadz's dating speculations. Here is what she said.

TV actress Ankita Lokhande recently slammed trolls for romantically linking Mahhi Vij and Nadeem Nadz. Mahi recently shared a post in which she called him her best friend and penned heartfelt words for him on his birthday. Her post came just a few days after she announced her divorce from Jay Bhanushali. As soon as the post went live on social media, netizens started linking her romantically with Nadeem. Though Mahhi Vij didn’t react to the rumours but Ankita Lokhande came in support of Mahhi and defended her. She took to her Instagram story and clarified the nature of Mahhi and Nadeem’s bond.

Ankita Lokhande on Mahhi Vij and Nadden Nadz’s bond

Anikta wrote, “Today, I want to say something-not as a celebrity, but as a friend. I've been really disturbed by the way people are commenting on Mahi and Nadeem's relationship. I know Mahi, I know Nadeem, and I know Jai very well. And I need to say this clearly- Nadeem has always been a father figure to Mahi and Jai, and a father to Tara. That's it. Nothing else. Some bonds are built on respect, love, and years of trust-and outsiders don't get the right to judge them.”

She added, “As a friend i can say this -Nadeem is someone who has stood by people, including me in difficult times. My respect for him is huge. Mahi and Jai, you are doing an amazing job as parents. God bless you. And to those spreading negativity-please stop. Let people live their lives. Karma is watching. Mahi, I love you. Jai, I love you. And Nadeem-you're truly one of the best. You are a god sent person for many of us!!”

Mahhi shared a picture with Nadeen feeding food in a room. It seems the picture was taken on sets. While sharing the picture, Mahhi wrote an emotional post, “Happy Birthday to the one I chose, not by chance, but by heart.❤️ To the one who listens to me even when I don’t say a word, to the one who stands by me not because he has to, but because he wants to — you are my family, my safe place, my forever. You are not just my best friend, you are my comfort, my strength, my home. With you, I can be myself — broken, happy, emotional, imperfect — and still feel completely accepted and loved.”

She added, “Yes, we get angry sometimes. Yes, we fight. Yes, sometimes we don’t talk for days. But no matter how far the silence goes, it always ends at the same place — us. Because deep down, we both know that Nadim and Mahhi are one. Our souls are connected in a way words can never fully explain.”

