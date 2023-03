gets candid about having no work after her debut film, Manikarnika, with . The actress revealed that no one had offered her any work despite being in the industry for so long. The actress even added that she is not one of them who goes and asks for work, and hence she has decided that she will do those projects that come to her. Ankita even added that she has no godfather to push her career, so she is stuck. Also Read - Holi 2023: Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma, Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal and other TV celebs enjoy at Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's starry party

Ankita was seen talking to Bollywood Bubble and revealed, "After Manikarnika, I never got any swords in my hand, and frankly, you know, I don't have any godfather to push me to that level. I was talented, I know that, but aapke paas aane to chahie cheezein kuch mana karne ke liye". Ankita added that the market is very different, and like many say, they are not getting good offers, but nothing sort of like that happened with him; I didn't get any offer to even refuse, and I cannot go and ask for work; that's not me.

Watch the video of Ankita Lokhande speaking her heart out about having no work after Manikarnika.

Ankita Lokhande gained fame with her stint in Pavitra Rishta and became a household name as Archana. Her chemistry with in the show made them popular. But ever since Ankita decided to pursue her acting career in Bollywood, she hasn't found success, and now with this latest interview, it shows she's given up. Ankita is married to businessman Vicky Jain, and after her marriage, she is facing the death of work, and we only hope the actress gets her due. After SSRs death Ankita had faced a lot of unnecessary trilling that affected her mental health reportedly.