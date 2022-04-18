It was truly a place where the stars descended on earth last night, 17th April, at Baba Siddique's grand Iftaar party. The who's who of Bollywood made their presence felt at the MLA's annual event – hosted after 2 years – due to COVID-19 pandemic at the prestigious Tag Lands End in Bandra, Mumbai, the venue of the bash hosted by Baba Sidique along with his son and daughter-in-law. And among all those who attended, the highlight of Iftaar party no doubt was Shah Rukh Khan who was one of the last guest to arrive in style, but in true King Khan fashion, simply stole the show left, right and centre. Also Read - Worst Dressed Celebs: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Urvashi Rautela and other divas whose fashion sense went for a toss this week [VIEW PICS]

Despite arriving quite late, Shah Rukh, being Shah Rukh, made it a point to make all those – or at least all he could humanly could – feel extremely special by personally greeting them and ensuring they all had their own, little SRK moment to take home; something you could see they were craving for. BollywoodLife, too, had attended the event and what we saw next simply blew us away, well and truly quantifying the extent of Shah Rukh Khan's stardom.

and husband Vicky Jain had also come for Baba Siddique's Iftaar party and were among the many other guests that the Baadshah of Bollywood greeted graciously along with his host. However, after exchanging pleasantries what we saw next was a moment to remember, more so for Vicky Jain than us. After the customary small talk, proceeded to move ahead to the next people waiting to meet him, but Vicky instantly swung out his phone for a selfie with SRK. And given the large crowd gathered around the superstar by then, he pushed his way back to SRK's side, ensured that he got his attention again, and clicked the selfie he so wanted.

A celeb in his own right, married to one of TV's most popular actress, yet couldn't resist having a massive fan moment with Shah Rukh Khan. That's SRK's stardom for you right there.