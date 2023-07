Bawaal director Nitesh Tiwari is working on Ramayan, based on the Hindi mythological epic. It is said that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be playing the lead roles in the movie. However, it has not been confirmed yet. After the debacle of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush and treatment of the Hindu epic in Om Raut directed film, people have been talking about how films on such topics should not be made. And hence, Annu Kapoor has slammed Nitesh Tiwari for attempting to make a film on Ramayan. Also Read - Bawaal movie review: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor film has its heart in the right place but...

Annu Kapoor lashes out at Nitesh Tiwari for making Ramayan

While talking to an online entertainment news portal, Annu Kapoor did not mince his words while slamming Bawaal director Nitesh Tiwari. He questions who is the director and the status (aukaat) of Nitesh Tiwari. Annu Kapoor asks if Tiwari wants to insult the Hindu religion by making a film on it. The veteran actor says that Nitesh Tiwari will be thrashed with shoes. Right now, the situation is quite tense and making films on any religion is an insult. Annu Kapoor says that Tiwari has not reached that position to make a film on such a topic. He asks the director to understand the religion first and then make a film.

Nitesh Tiwari conducting a mock shoot of Ramayan?

Well, reports state that the makers of Ramayan are planning to conduct a test shoot in FilmCity. And for the same, they have planned to build a set. The makers are leaving no stone unturned and want to be very sure about the look and feel of the film and get it right unlike Adipurush. Whether Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will go and shoot for the same, is not yet confirmed. It is said that the test shoot will happen by the month's end.

Nitesh Tiwari's work front

Nitesh Tiwari-directed Bawaal starring Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others is out on Amazon Prime Video today. The film is a love story in which Janhvi and Varun play wife and husband. The film has a very important message to give out and those who have watched it are loving it. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has penned the script with four more, Nitesh, Piyush Gupta, Nikhil Mehrotra and Shreyas Jain. Coming back to Ramayan, Nitesh Tiwari says that he is a consumer of the content himself and would not do anything to offend anyone. Well, What are your thoughts on another film on Ramayan?