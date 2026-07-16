Annu Kapoor pays an emotional tribute to Essel Group chairman Subhash Chandra's father Nand Kishore Goenka

Annu Kapoor mourns Nand Kishore Goenka's demise, recalls his long association with the Goenka family and shares an emotional memory from Zee TV's early days.

Nand Kishire Goenka Death: The Essel Group family is mourning the loss of Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra's father, Nand Kishore Goenka, who passed away at the age of 96. His last rites were held in Hisar, Haryana, with family members and well-wishers coming by and paying their final respects. After the news of his demise came out, condolences poured in from across the country, and several well-known personalities remembered Nand Kishore Goenka, while also extending their support to the saddened family.

Among them, there was veteran actor Annu Kapoor, who got emotional while speaking about his long-time bond with the Goenka family, and he also brought back a few cherished recollections from the early days of Zee Network; it felt really personal.

Annu Kapoor recalls his bond with the Goenka family

Speaking to BollywoodLife, Annu Kapoor said, "I was deeply saddened to hear about Nand Kishore Goenka's passing. I've known the family since the early days of Zee Network. Zee TV launched on October 2, 1992, and Antakshari premiered on September 3, 1993. It became an iconic show that entertained audiences for years, and during that journey, I had the opportunity to know all three brothers."

A memory that still stays with him

Sharing an emotional incident, Kapoor recalled, "After my father's passing, I once went to meet him. Instead of sitting down to talk, he asked me to first come and meet his mother. He introduced me to her, saying, "Look who's here." She immediately smiled and said, "It's Annu Kapoor, the Antakshari boy." That moment has stayed with me ever since."

He added, "I pray that God grants peace to the departed soul and gives Dr Subhash Chandra and the entire family the strength to cope with this immense loss. I stand with the family"

Annu Kapoor also shared that despite dealing with challenges in his own life, he has always believed in standing strong through difficult times. He reiterated that his thoughts and prayers are with Dr Subhash Chandra and his family during this period of grief.

The actor, who has been busy promoting his latest film Uttar Da Puttar, reflected on his long-standing association with Zee Network and the warmth he received from the Goenka family over the years.

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