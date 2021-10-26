Shah Rukh Khan has been busy with his son's ongoing case due to which his projects are facing delays and uncertainty.

’s film with Atlee, titled Lion, is one of the much-awaited films for all movie buffs. It is THE PAN-India film that has all the signs of being a box office smasher. However, due to the ongoing drugs case where Shah Rukh’s son is one of the accused, the lead star has had to be away from the sets. The film’s schedule was underway when Shah Rukh had to make an exit and attend to the issues in his personal life. He hasn’t got the opportunity to resume and there lies uncertainty over when he will be able to. Also Read - A festival, one birthday, an anniversary: Mannat in mourning ever since Aryan Khan’s arrest; will Diwali lighten up Shah Rukh Khan’s home?

Amid this, a big blow to the film has come in the way to the female lead’s decision to quit the film. According to reports, Nayanthara, whose pairing with Shah Rukh Khan for the first time ever was being seen as one of the high points of Atlee’s film, has decided to quit. The reason is truly professional however. Sye Raa actress Nayanthara had kept October and first half of November for Atlees’s film but it couldn’t be shot during this time. And now, she has shoots for another projects lined up back to back which will makes it difficult for her to find time for Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Aryan Khan case 'witness' Kiran Gosavi to surrender; Saif Ali Khan won't be able to give a penny from his Rs 5000-crore property to sons and more

It is said that Atlee and his team are already on the lookout for another female lead who is as powerful and known name and face as the lady superstar Nayanthara to cast opposite Shah Rukh when the film’s schedule kickstarts full throttle. Apart from Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and are also part of the Bigil and Theri director’s film. Earlier, there were reports that two important song sequences were shot while Shah Rukh away and since the cast and crew were already in the middle of the schedule when SRK had to leave, Atlee decided to shoot these with King Khan’s body double. Also Read - Aryan Khan Arrest: 'Witness' Kiran Gosavi who took selfie with Shah Rukh Khan’s son to surrender in Lucknow

Aryan Khan’s bail plea hearing at the Bombay High Court is scheduled for today. Let’s hope that he gets bail and comes home and normalcy returns in Khan’s home and life.