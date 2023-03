Unlike Arjun Kapoor, Boney Kapoor's daughter Anshula Kapoor stayed away from acting. But she does in the limelight. Of late, Ansula has been in the news for her massive transformation. The diva has embarked on the path of fitness and she has been penning quite a few motivating notes on social media. In her recent post, Anshula Kapoor has shared pictures donning a bodysuit. She penned a lengthy note stating that over the years she believed that bodysuits are not for her but times have changed. Also Read - Lakme Fashion Week: Arjun Kapoor turns the biggest cheerleader for sister Anshula Kapoor; their cute video is unmissable [WATCH]

Anshula Kapoor sets the internet on fire

Anshula Kapoor wrote that she realised this year that there is hidden joy in being able to try something that someone has never explored. She wrote that she wants to experience the thrill. She also wrote, "Still learning and trying not to let my stretch marks, cellulite, tummy rolls etc get the best of me & my insecurities. This is me just letting my curls loose, having the best time with the team I trust most, and loving every minute of it." , , , , and many more celebrities commented on the post and called her pictures 'WOW'. We agree. The pictures are beautiful and Anshula's transformation story is truly inspiring in many ways. Rhea Kapoor even demanded that she wants to see the close up shots and we can't wait to see them either. Also Read - Shweta Bachchan, Shaheen Bhatt and more star kids who did not follow their parents or siblings and rejected the acting profession

Check out Anshula Kapoor's post below:

Recently, Anshula Kapoor also did her first ramp walk. She walked the ramp for Ridhi Bansal and Mohit Rai. was in the front row cheering for his sister. Anshula shared the video on her Instagram account and penned about stepping out her comfort zone. She looked gorgeous and how as she slipped into a shimmer slit gown with a cape. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor to Alia Bhatt-Shaheen Bhatt: These star kids are best friends with their siblings