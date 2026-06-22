Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar pre-wedding: Celebrations BEGIN; Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi, Khushi and Shanaya join festivities

Anshula Kapoor and fianc Rohan Thakkar's pre-wedding celebrations have begun with a spiritual Mata Ki Chowki and intimate family festivities. Joined by Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor, the couple celebrated their upcoming wedding with love, music and cherished family moments.

Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar Pre-Wedding: The pre-wedding festivities for Anshula Kapoor and her fiancé Rohan Thakkar have kicked off in style, bringing the entire Kapoor family together for an intimate and joyful celebration. Shanaya Kapoor shared a beautiful glimpse of the occasion on Instagram, posting a series of warm pictures featuring her father Sanjay Kapoor, mother Maheep Kapoor, and younger brother Jahaan Kapoor. The celebrations were also attended by Anshula’s siblings- Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor.

What did Shanaya Kapoor say?

Sharing the heartfelt moments, Shanaya wrote, "we love you @anshulakapoor @rohanthakkar1511" along with heart and evil eye emojis. The family looked radiant in elegant traditional outfits as they celebrated the upcoming wedding.

Anshula and Rohan pre-wedding celebrations

The pre-wedding events kicked off on a spiritual note, with Anshula and Rohan seeking blessings at a Mata Ki Chowki; you could see it clearly. There were videos from the ceremony and in them, the couple were offering prayers together, very calmly. Later in the evening, things got lively too, as the whole Kapoor family joined in for music, dance, and various festive celebrations.

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Anshula-Rohan engaged in July 2025

Anshula got engaged to Rohan Thakkar in July 2025. She announced the news with a series of romantic pictures from the proposal. Recalling how their relationship began, she wrote, "We started talking on a Tuesday at 1.15 am and ended up talking for hours."

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Reflecting on the proposal, she added, "Three years later, in my favourite city, in front of the castle in Central Park, he proposed!" Anshula revealed that the proposal happened at exactly 1.15 am IST — the same time they first connected, making the moment feel "like magic."

The couple first met through a dating app in 2022. In her engagement announcement, Anshula admitted that she had never really believed in fairytales but said this experience felt different.

"It was intentional, thoughtful, real, us. I said yes. Through ugly tears, shaky laughs, and the kind of happiness I can't put into words," she wrote.

Anshula is the daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and his late former wife Mona Shourie Kapoor. She is the younger sister of Arjun Kapoor. Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, daughters of Boney and the late Sridevi, share a close bond with Anshula and Arjun, which was beautifully evident during the family celebrations.

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