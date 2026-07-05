Anshula Kapoor's Mehendi: Groom Karan Thakkar's SURPRISE dance melts hearts; Sonam Kapoor, Orry share unseen family moments

Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor is getting married, and her mehendi celebration has been going viral. Read ahead to get the full details of Karan Thakkar's surprise dance to the star-studded guests to her kaleera ceremony here.

Anshula Kapoor's Mehendi Groom Karan Thakkar's SURPRISE dance melts hearts; Sonam Kapoor, Orry share unseen family moments (Instagram)

Anshula Kapoor’s Mehendi ceremony: Wedding season is in full swing for the Kapoor family as Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor is all set to get hitched this week. She is the daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and Mona Shourie Kapoor. Anshula is getting married to her fiancee Karan Thakkar on July 6, 2026.

For her wedding celebration, she has been serving looks that are winning over fans, and the wholesome moments from her mehendi ceremony have been going viral. Let’s dive in to find out all about Anshula Kapoor’s mehendi ceremony to see what all happened in this special star-studded function.

Anshula Kapoor's Mehendi

Last week, we saw the entire Kapoor family begin the wedding festivities with a Mata Ki Chowki ceremony on June 21, 2026. Members of the Kapoor family like Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor were seen at the chowki ceremony. After this, the to-be-wed couple kicked off their wedding festivities last night with the mehendi ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

For Anshula Kapoor's mehendi ceremony, sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were the ones who surprised her with this beautiful celebration. Anshula shared on her Instagram post that “@janhvikapoor and @khushikapoor planned the entire mehendi as a surprise. I knew there was a celebration - I just had no idea what they had dreamt up. Watching it all unfold, surrounded by so much love, is a memory I’ll hold onto forever ?”

Anshula Kapoor's Mehendi Outfit

For the mehendi ceremony, soon-to-be bride Anshula was seen wearing a teal blue lehenga by designer Arpita Mehta. In the mehendi outfit video she posted on social media, Anshula talked about the inspiration behind her lehenga, saying, “This incredible teal blue lehenga by @arpitamehtaofficial is inspired by the rich legacy of Patola, while beautifully incorporating her signature mirror work - bringing together two crafts that are so deeply intertwined with Gujarat’s textile heritage.”

Anshula also revealed that this lehenga is the first Patola-inspired bridal lehenga that designer Arpita Mehta has created.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

For her hair, she had her tresses pinned into a half-up-half-down hairstyle, with pink flowers trailing down her hair. With matching blue accessories, her jewellery complemented her outfit perfectly. She also wore three vibrant rings, along with her engagement ring for this look.

Anshula Kapoor's Star-studded Mehendi Ceremony

It wouldn’t be a Kapoor family wedding without a star-studded guest list. For Anshula’s mehendi, we saw guests like Sonam Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Orry, Karishma Kapoor, among others. We also got to see unseen videos from the mehendi ceremony, courtesy of Orry and cousin Sonam Kapoor.

Sonam posted a clip of the Kapoor family enjoying the mehendi festivities on social media. Orry shared multiple stories from Anshula’s kaleera ceremony where he was seen posing next to the bride-to-be and her family. In one of Orry’s Instagram stories, he is posing next to Arjun Kapoor, with him holding a kaleera. The rest of Orry’s stories had photos of him with Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.

Groom Karan Thakkar's surprise dance at Anshula Kapoor's Mehendi

Arjun Kapoor and Orry at Anshula Kapoor's Mehendi Ceremony

The internet has always been obsessed with Anshula and Karan’s love story. To add to the surprise, groom Karan Thakkar surprised Anshula with a heartwarming dance to the song Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna. The bride also joined in on the surprise dance number with a big smile on her face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namaste Bollywood (@namastebollywood.in)

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