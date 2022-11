Movie: Anth the End

Anth the End cast: Divya Dutta, Mukul Dev, Dev Sharma, Samikssha Batnagar, Deepraj Rana, Yugant Badri Pande, Arun Bakshi, Liliput

Anth the End Director: KS Malhotra

Where to Watch: In Theatres

In a world full of suspense-thriller films, 'Anth The End' is a film which will pleasantly surprise you with the way it has shot and presented. Directed by KS Malhotra, watching this film is a chilling experience in itself which you won't forget so easily.

About to release this Friday, the story of 'Anth The End' revolves around a serial psycho killer who escapes from the prison. The film focusses on the serial killer who kill people randomly and doesn't think twice before attacking and taking people's lives Director KS Malhotra has executed this suspense-thriller in such an effective way that he keeps you engrossed throughout the film.

The duration of the film is 1.45 hours long but it keeps you hooked till the end and for even a second, this suspense-thriller film doesn't allow audiences to move from their seats. Director KS Malhotra has very interestingly woven the plot of the film. Hence, as the film progresses, the excitement level of the audiences keep growing and they are left wanting for more! As the film progresses, it grows on your mind and how!

Divya Dutta, Mukul Dev, Dev Sharma, Deepraj Rana, Yugant Badri Pande, Arun Bakshi, Liliput all the actors has done justice to their characters. But special mention to actor Samikssha Batnagar whose acting chops will blow your mind. She has done a brilliant job in the film and has proved once again that whether it is TV shows or films she has the capabilities to excel in any medium. Interestingly, she also appeared in the recently released and critically acclaimed film 'Dhoop Chhaon' for which her worked got noticed and she was praised for her brilliant performance in the film.

Notably, if we see the history of Hindi cinema, we will find very few of suspense thriller films which are good. In the same breath now we can also take the name of the fillm 'Anth The End' which is brilliant in its own way. Releasing on 11th November, all across the country, don't miss gem this one in a theatre near you!